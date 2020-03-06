Should Rhode Island allow movie productions to use state tax credits even if a majority of the production is not done in the state?

State lawmakers have approved bills in the House and Senate allowing movie productions to use state tax credits even if the majority of the production is not done in Rhode Island.

The state’s motion-picture incentive program provides tax credits worth 30% of a production’s in-state expenses. Legislation passed by both chambers would eliminate a requirement that more than half of the production be filmed in Rhode Island, if the productions are big enough to have at least $10 million in spending.

Proponents cite local jobs created by these productions and a higher profile for the state and its many attractions.

But critics have complained that detailed jobs data isn’t always provided by recipients of the credits and that the state often loses money on the them.

Is it a good idea for Rhode Island to be expanding access to these tax credits?

