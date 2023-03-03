Should Rhode Island boost to 15% its minimum share of government contracts going to minority and woman-owned businesses?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s fiscal 2024 budget plan includes a request for $123,000 for additional enforcement of minimum standards for government contracting awarded to minority-and -women-owned businesses.

Gov. McKee also wants to raise the current 10% minimum to 15%, despite the state having only met or exceeded the current goal three times, including last fiscal year.

Some program advocates welcome the proposal to increase the minimum to 15% but others say the state should first strengthen the current program and show it can consistently meet the 10% minimum before trying to raise it.

