Should Rhode Island explore alternatives to a part-time General Assembly?

Nine states have part-time legislatures that are similar to Rhode Island’s, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Four others have part-time lawmakers with lower pay and smaller staffs.
Another 10 states – including Massachusetts – have full-time legislatures that pay an average salary of about $82,000.
Twenty-six states have “hybrids” that are in session for nine months of the year, with legislators earning an average of $41,000, according to the NCSL.
Are you happy with Rhode Island’s part-time setup?
