Should Rhode Island explore alternatives to a part-time General Assembly?

By
-
TWO BEATS: Rep. Raymond A. Hull, a commanding officer in the Providence Police Department’s Public Housing Unit, says it can be a lot of work to get up to speed on crucial measures before making an informed decision. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
REP. RAYMOND A. HULL, a commanding officer in the Providence Police Department’s Public Housing Unit, is among the state lawmakers who think Rhode Island would be better off with a full-time General Assembly./ PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Nine states have part-time legislatures that are similar to Rhode Island’s, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Four others have part-time lawmakers with lower pay and smaller staffs.

Another 10 states – including Massachusetts – have full-time legislatures that pay an average salary of about $82,000.

Twenty-six states have “hybrids” that are in session for nine months of the year, with legislators earning an average of $41,000, according to the NCSL.

- Advertisement -

Are you happy with Rhode Island’s part-time setup?

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display