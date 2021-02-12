Should Rhode Island gradually increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour?

The state Senate on Feb. 10 approved a gradual increase in Rhode Island’s minimum wage from $11.50 to $15 per hour by 2025.

Proponents say Rhode Island needs to keep pace with neighboring states on the minimum wage, or risk losing workers. They also argue the higher wage will help lift many workers from poverty.

But many businesses still struggling in a pandemic-induced recession remain opposed. Some say they might have to close if forced to take on any additional expense right now.

While states are allowed to set their own minimum wages, Congress has also been grappling with a potential increase to $15 in the federal minimum wage. As they have in Rhode Island, some national business groups are decrying the timing amid the pandemic.

