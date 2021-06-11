Should Rhode Island join other states in offering financial or promotional incentives to persuade more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Some states almost seem to be competing to see who can offer the best deals or biggest cash prizes to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Many businesses nationally are also offering rewards, cruises and even VIP Super Bowl tickets to help reverse declining interest in the vaccines. But those rewards aren’t paid for by the government.

Rhode Island has been among the most successful states in getting people vaccinated. It is not offering any cash or promotional incentives but is studying how effective such rewards have been in other states.

California, New York and Ohio, among other states, have offered a chance at lottery cash as incentive for people who are newly vaccinated.

