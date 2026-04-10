Should Rhode Island raise the minimum wage beyond next January’s already approved $17 an hour?

In 2018, Rhode Island’s minimum wage was $10.10. It’s increased eight times since then, to $16 an hour.

In January, it will rise again to $17 an hour.

Businesses have complained that the state has moved too fast to boost wages. Some have responded by boosting prices, cutting staffing and increasingly shifting to part-time positions without company benefits to replace more costly, full-time staffing.

The General Assembly this year will again consider increases to the minimum wage, including proposals to boost it as high as $24 an hour next year.

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Advocates cite rising housing costs and inflation that make it difficult for people to support themselves or a family earning the minimum wage.