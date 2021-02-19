Should Rhode Island shift its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to match states that have prioritized getting as many older residents inoculated with at least one dose as possible?

Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who is set to become Rhode Island’s next governor, on Feb. 15 issued a rebuke of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution program, citing its poor showing compared to most other states for its share of the population that has received at least one vaccine shot.
Rhode Island health officials have countered that their approach has been more focused on getting as many of the people they consider the most vulnerable to the virus two doses of the vaccine, rather than getting at least one dose to as many people as possible.
According to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus information center, Rhode Island ranked 26th on Feb. 15 among U.S. states and territories for the people who have received both required shots of the vaccine.
McKee promised that when he succeeds outgoing Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, he’ll “ensure Rhode Island is prepared to immediately expand its vaccine distribution capacity.”
State health officials on Feb. 17 announced Rhode Island will soon begin receiving 40% more vaccine, up to 22.5K doses per week.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.