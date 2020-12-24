Should Rhode Island’s communities of color and other residents living in high-density areas be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines?

THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Health said that due to the mild side effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccine, staff members of long-term care facilities should be vaccinated in phases to prevent multiple staff members from not feeling well at once. / AP PHOTO/TED S. WARREN
STATE LEADERS are still working on a final plan for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the general population. After health care workers and the elderly, who deserves priority?/ AP PHOTO/TED S. WARREN

Limited distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has begun in Rhode Island, with health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities getting the first vaccinations.

But who should be next in line? State leaders have indicated that first responders, such as police, firefighters, emergency medical workers and at-home health care workers will be next but have not committed to a final plan for distribution to the general population.

Among those making a pitch for priority consideration for different population groups is the Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus.

They’ve called for communities of color and residents in high-density areas of the state to be prioritized.

