Should Rhode Island’s communities of color and other residents living in high-density areas be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines?

Limited distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has begun in Rhode Island, with health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities getting the first vaccinations.
But who should be next in line? State leaders have indicated that first responders, such as police, firefighters, emergency medical workers and at-home health care workers will be next but have not committed to a final plan for distribution to the general population.
Among those making a pitch for priority consideration for different population groups is the Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus.
They’ve called for communities of color and residents in high-density areas of the state to be prioritized.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.