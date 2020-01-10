Should Rhode Island’s public colleges be allowed to decide for themselves whether campus police should carry firearms?

The state’s three public colleges have different views about arming campus police officers with firearms.

The Community College of Rhode Island doesn’t think it is necessary, citing a multiyear plan with CCRI’s host cities – Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport – to respond to campus emergencies.

The University of Rhode Island, however, said arming its campus officers was a “long-term goal” realized in 2015.

Rhode Island College, meanwhile, has been focused on nonlethal measures to arm officers.

All three schools recently shared their views with the General Assembly, in response to a request from Rep. William W. O’Brien, D-North Providence, and other lawmakers.

O’Brien then responded by promising to reintroduce legislation mandating campus police at the state’s public colleges be armed with firearms. He called it irresponsible for the schools to rely on off-campus law enforcement to respond to worst-case scenarios.

