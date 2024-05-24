Should state lawmakers change the way banks are taxed to primarily benefit Citizens Bank?

State lawmakers are considering an 11th-hour budget proposal from Gov. Daniel J. McKee to overhaul the way banks are taxed.

The proposal was made at the request of the parent of Providence-based Citizens Bank, which employs more than 4,300 in Rhode Island.

Citizens wants the formula used to tax banks changed to only be based on in-state sales. Currently, the formula factors in sales, payroll and property.

Twenty-six states have passed similar legislation, including Massachusetts beginning next year.

The state would lose an estimated $15.6 million from the change in fiscal 2025. But that would be largely offset by increased state revenue tied to other tax credits the bank no longer qualifies for.