Should the federal government again provide an additional $600 to those unemployed due to the pandemic, or something less?

CONGRESS has been unable to agree on whether to restore a weekly $600 federal payment to the unemployed that recently expired. Approximately 370,000 people have applied for unemployment payments in the state since March 9. / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

Congress recently let a weekly $600 federal payment to the unemployed expire.

While many lawmakers and interest groups continue to lobby for a renewal of the payments, which supplemented unemployment checks provided by states, opponents believe the $600 payment was too generous and encouraged some people to stop looking to return to work.

Do you think the federal $600 payments are needed by most recipients to pay basic bills? Or does it put too many employers in a bind by giving workers a reason to stay home?

What should Congress do?

