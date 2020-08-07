Should the federal government again provide an additional $600 to those unemployed due to the pandemic, or something less?

Congress recently let a weekly $600 federal payment to the unemployed expire.
While many lawmakers and interest groups continue to lobby for a renewal of the payments, which supplemented unemployment checks provided by states, opponents believe the $600 payment was too generous and encouraged some people to stop looking to return to work.
Do you think the federal $600 payments are needed by most recipients to pay basic bills? Or does it put too many employers in a bind by giving workers a reason to stay home?
What should Congress do?
