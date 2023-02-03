Should the General Assembly ban assault-style weapons in Rhode Island this year?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Jan. 31 joined a host of state leaders in proposing a ban on assault-style weapons in Rhode Island.

McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Gregg Amore, Attorney General Peter Neronha and General Treasurer James Diossa all gathered at the Statehouse to announce legislation will be filed to ban the sale of assault-style weapons in Rhode Island to help keep communities safe.

The proposed legislation would ban the possession, sale and transfer of assault weapons. Possession of assault weapons owned on the effective date of the bill would be “grandfathered” subject to certain registration provisions. Violators would be subject to up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 and forfeiture of the weapon.

If passed by the General Assembly, Rhode Island would become the 10th state to enact a law banning the sale, manufacture and transfer of assault weapons, joining California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and the District of Columbia.

Last June McKee signed three bills to strengthen gun control in Rhode Island. The bills banned firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, raised the minimum age for buying guns from 18 to 21 and prohibited loaded rifles and shotguns from being carried in public.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio have said they are open to considering a ban on assault-style weapons.

