Bally’s Corp. on Feb. 16 said it will ask state lawmakers to approve iGaming, which would allow residents and visitors to play slots and table games for cash on smartphones.

The Providence-based gaming giant says its proposal would limit the expanded online gambling to people confirmed to be physically present in the state at the time of their bet. The company wants iGaming to go into effect by Jan. 1, with the state maintaining regulatory control.

Bally’s projects that iGaming could bring in an additional $210 million in state revenue over five years.

In fiscal 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the R.I. Department of Revenue says casino gambling and lottery ticket sales totaled $397 million.

- Advertisement -

At Rhode Island’s two casinos, both operated by Bally’s, the state collects 61% of the income from video slot terminals and 12.7% on table games.

Should the General Assembly expand gambling in the state by approving iGaming? Yes, it would generate significant additional state revenue Yes, as long as funding to combat gambling addiction is significantly boosted No, the state is already too dependent on Bally’s and gambling revenue No, crime and addiction associated with gambling will explode I’m not sure Results Vote