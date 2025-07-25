Should the names of companies seeking tax credits for Rhode Island film productions be required on public applications?

Companies seeking Rhode Island film production tax credits must file a public application with the state. But they are not required to answer all the questions on the applications, including their name and the type of production.

To get that information for companies that don’t voluntarily disclose it, the public often has to wait for a year or more until a state report on fiscal year tax credits issued is compiled, then try to connect the dots to completed productions local media has reported on.

The R.I. Film & Television ­Office has encouraged companies not to identify themselves on the applications.

A state report in 2021 found that most of the companies that received the tax breaks were not following reporting requirements.

Some Providence businesses and residents received flyers earlier this month announcing that Warner Bros. subsidiary Charlestown Productions LLC would be filming part of a feature film in the Benefit Street area. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Steven Feinberg, executive director of the R.I. Film & TV Office, declined to connect the company to a recent tax credit application filed with the state.

The film office in May had already committed $19.92 million in tax credits for calendar year 2025. Tax credits for this year are capped at $20 million.