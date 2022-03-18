Should the state and local communities continue providing remote access to most public meetings after the pandemic ends?

An executive order issued by Gov. Daniel J. McKee allowing public government meetings to be held virtually expires at the end of the month.

Government watchdog Common Cause Rhode Island does not expect it to be renewed, given the declining number of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island.

The nonprofit and other local groups are pressing the General Assembly to pass legislation preserving remote access to public meetings. Common Cause Executive Director John Marion says state lawmakers need to take action because not all local officials like remote access.

The reasons include increased costs and aversion to more openness or longer meetings, he says.

