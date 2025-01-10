Should the state use a lottery system to award new retail cannabis licenses?

The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission on Jan. 8 released draft rules and regulations governing the state’s adult-use cannabis industry.

The unanimous vote started a minimum 30-day public comment period. The rules and regulations include new packaging and labeling requirements, a hybrid randomized selection process for licensing, updated quality assurance testing and details on the Social Equity Assistance Program.

State law allows the commission to initially grant 24 new retail recreational licenses, half of which are reserved for social-equity licenses and worker-owned cooperatives. There will be four licenses available in each of six geographic zones across the state. Under state law, more licenses could eventually be approved.

Licensing will work under a “hybrid” model, whereby applicants must first be vetted and approved before being selected to enter a lottery that will be held in each of six designated geographic zones.

Commissioner Robert Jacquard supported the new regulations but said he prefers a merit-based selection process for new licenses.

Regular applicants will have to pay a $7,500 fee and if awarded, $30,000 a year for annual licenses. The first six social-equity licenses the state awards will have both the initial application fee as well as the annual $30,000 retail license fee waived for the first year but must pay $7,500 to reestablish the retail license in the second year, $15,000 in year three, $ 22,000 in year four and $30,000 in year five and every subsequent year.