Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising? It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren't protected. An easing of safety precautions and the large number of people who remain unvaccinated in many regions are contributing…