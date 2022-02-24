Showcase Cinemas in Warwick completes auditorium renovation ahead of ‘The Batman’ premiere

WARWICK – A newly renovated auditorium at the Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick will open on March 3, according to the owner of the movie theater, National Amusements Inc., which is based in Norwood, Mass.

National Amusements said the new XPlus Laser premium large-format auditorium that uses a laser projection at the Showcase Cinemas de Lux at 1200 Quaker Lane in Warwick is opening just in time for the theatrical release of “The Batman.”

The new XPlus Laser projection screen is the first of its kind in Rhode Island, according to the movie theater company. The wall-to-wall screen is two and a half stories high, the company said.

“XPlus is one of the most technologically advanced, incredibly comfortable and larger-than-life ways to see a movie, so it’s fitting that we are introducing it in the state of Rhode Island with the release of ‘The Batman,’ ” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “With XPlus, you get everything a modern moviegoer could want – crystal-clear laser projection, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, power recliners with personal trays and a massive screen.”

- Advertisement -

The new auditorium using the XPlus Laser technology is part of an ongoing renovation that began at the property on Sept. 29 last year. Originally, the new auditorium was expected to be completed in time for the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December, but the project was delayed.

The ongoing movie theater renovation project also includes new, fully powered recliners in each of the theater’s 15 auditoriums, along with a “reimagined lobby bar and concession area,” according to National Amusements. The renovations are expected to all be completed this spring, the company said.

The Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane has been in operation for nearly 40 years.

The company previously operated another theater in Warwick at 400 Bald Hill Road, next to Warwick Mall. That theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened, with National Amusements opting not to renew its lease there last year. The Walpole, Mass.-based Apple Cinemas chain opened there in its place last fall.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.