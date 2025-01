Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

SEEKONK – Showcase Cinemas Seekonk on Route 6 has gone dark for good.

The theater's property at 100 Commerce Way will now become a Market Basket after the theater permanently closed Sunday, Town Planner John J. Aubin III confirmed to WPRI-TV CBS 12 on Dec 2.

Tewksbury, Mass.-based DeMoulas Super Markets Inc., Market Basket's parent company,

purchased the Commerce Way site

on July 17 for $9.5 million from Showcase Cinemas owner NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

According to filings obtained by WPRI-TV in December, the plan is to redevelop the Commerce Way property into several retail buildings, with Market Basket being the largest store. Other retailers to occupy the space have yet to be determined.

“We are sad to let you know that Showcase Cinemas Seekonk Route 6 is closing. It has been our pleasure to serve the southern Massachusetts community with great movie-going for many years,” the theater chain said in a statement on its website. “Due to a business decision Jan. 5, 2025, will be our last day of cinema operations.”

Market Basket currently has two Rhode Island stores in Johnston and Warwick. The chain also has supermarkets in Bristol County, Mass., in Attleboro, Fall River, New Bedford and Raynham.