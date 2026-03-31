Shyllon named executive director of Boys Town

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MARCY SHYLLON has been named executive director of Boys Town after leading the nonprofit on an interim basis since 2025. /COURTESY BOYS TOWN

PORTSMOUTH – Marcy Shyllon has been named executive director of Boys Town after leading the nonprofit on an interim basis since 2025.  She succeeds Sarah Galvan, who resigned as executive director in August 2025 after taking the role in 2019. “With more than 20 years of experience in the juvenile justice and child welfare field, [Shyllon] brings exceptional knowledge

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