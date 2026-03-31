Shyllon named executive director of Boys Town

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PORTSMOUTH – Marcy Shyllon has been named executive director of Boys Town after leading the nonprofit on an interim basis since 2025. She succeeds Sarah Galvan, who resigned as executive director in August 2025 after taking the role in 2019. “With more than 20 years of experience in the juvenile justice and child welfare field, [Shyllon] brings exceptional knowledge

PORTSMOUTH – Marcy Shyllon has been named executive director of Boys Town after leading the nonprofit on an interim basis since 2025.

She succeeds Sarah Galvan, who resigned as executive director in August 2025 after taking the role in 2019.

“With more than 20 years of experience in the juvenile justice and child welfare field, [Shyllon] brings exceptional knowledge and a deep passion for Boys Town and the children and families we serve in the New England area,” said Robby Simard, executive vice president of Youth Care.

Shyllon joined Boys Town in

2006. Her first role was youth care worker at the organization’s Philadelphia shelter for teenage girls, where she worked directly with youth in crisis while also supporting programming in New Jersey.

Shyllon relocated to New England in 2008 and took on a series of leadership roles across multiple programs, building extensive on-the-ground experience and a deep understanding of the organization’s services.

She served as senior director of program operations where she manages the operations of the Family Home Program and Foster Family Services Program in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts for the past eight years.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue my journey with Boys Town, an organization that has shaped both my career and my purpose. I’m excited to work alongside our dedicated staff, community partners and families across New England to build on our strong foundation and expand the impact of our services,” Shyllon said.

Boys Town is a nonprofit that provides compassionate, research-proven education, prevention, training and treatment for behavioral and physical problems in multiple locations throughout the United States, with a comprehensive array of resources and services.