Silva takes the reins as CEO at Bristol County Savings

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank is officially under new leadership.

John Silva has taken over as CEO of the Taunton-based bank, adding to his role as president. Silva has stepped in following the December retirement of former CEO Patrick J. Murray, who worked at Bristol County Savings for 38 years.

The moves were part of a succession plan approved by the bank’s directors nearly two years ago. Murray had already stepped down as president last May and will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Bristol County Savings is the largest bank headquartered in Bristol County, Mass., and has $3.1 billion in assets. It has 16 full-service branches, including three in Rhode Island. The bank also has a commercial loan office in Providence.

- Advertisement -

“John has done an outstanding job leading the bank as our president and chief banking officer,” Murray said. “He is well prepared to take on the CEO role while continuing to share his vision for how best to serve our customers and communities.”

Murray said Silva will also assume Murray’s former position as president of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation.

Silva, who lives in Bristol, has been at Bristol County Savings since 2016, previously working as a senior executive at Santander Bank. At Bristol County Savings, he had served as senior vice president and executive vice president of commercial lending, as well as chief lending officer. He was named president and chief banking officer last May.

“I am so proud to be serving the bank as its president and look forward to making a difference as its chief executive officer,” Silva said. “Of course, I have the benefit of working with a talented leadership team, as well as dedicated staff, and see the positive impact they make every day to help fulfill our mission of supporting our communities.”

Silva is also a board member of the YMCA of Pawtucket. He is also a board member of the Rhode Island Bankers Association and the South Eastern Economic Development Corp., as well as a trustee of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. He earned his MBA at the University of Rhode Island and his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Roger Williams University in Bristol.