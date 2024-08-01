Silva to succeed Murray as president and CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

TAUNTON – John Silva was named president and chief banking officer of Bristol County Savings Bank and successor to CEO Patrick J. Murray, the financial institution announced Thursday. Silva will take over as the bank’s president and CEO when Murray retires in December as part of the succession plan that was announced at the bank’s holding

Silva to succeed Murray as president and CEO of Bristol County Savings...

TAUNTON – John Silva was named president and chief banking officer of Bristol County Savings Bank and successor to CEO Patrick J. Murray, the financial institution announced Thursday.

Silva will take over as the bank’s president and CEO when Murray retires in December as

part of the succession plan that was announced at the bank’s holding company Beacon Bancorp’s annual meeting in May.

Murray, who stepped down as president in May but will remain CEO until the end of the year, will serve as Bristol Country Savings Bank’s board chairman for the next nine years.

“Pat has played an invaluable role in the Bank’s success over the past 38 years and his steady and thoughtful leadership has positioned the Bank as one of the strongest, well-managed financial institutions in the country,”

Joseph Nauman, BCSB lead independent director

.

Silva joined BCSB in 2016 and previously served as its executive vice-president and chief lending officer. A current trustee for the R.I. Public Expenditure Council, he also serves on the boards of the Pawtucket YMCA, the R.I. Bankers Association, and the South Eastern Economic Development Corp.

In a statement Silva said he is "committed to continuing the high level of performance the Bank has achieved over the past 178 years and to remaining an organization where our customers and our community can count on us."

In a statement Murray praised Silva’s leadership of the bank’s commercial lending department.

“His leadership and expertise will translate well in his expanded role as president and chief banking officer,” he said. “I have worked with John for many years, and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to successfully lead the Bank forward and carry on the Bank’s strong commitment to its community.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com.