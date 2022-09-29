Single-family home in Jamestown’s East Passage sells for $2.2M

JAMESTOWN – A single-family home in the town’s East Passage neighborhood recently sold for $2.2 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller in the deal.

The sale of 34 Decatur Ave. was the seventh-highest single-family home sale price in Jamestown so far this year, the real estate firm said, citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data. The coastal property was bought for $200,000 more than the listing price, according to the firm.

The 3,000-square-foot home contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one-half bathroom, said Mott & Chace, which worked opposite William Raveis Inspire, the firm representing the buyer.

The two-story home was built in 1993 on more than an acre of land, with a conventional-style, gabled roof and wood-shingle exterior, according to public information from the town property assessor’s database. The home has an open, 276-square-foot finished porch on one side, with a 240-square-foot deck in the back. The property also features a 480-square-foot, two-car garage, according to property records.

The property, perched on a quiet road with views of Narragansett Bay, was last appraised by the city in 2020 as being worth $1.14 million, according to the assessor’s database.

The $2.2 million sale price shows that Rhode Island’s high-end coastal homes remain in high demand.

“The luxury market remains strong in 2022,” said Nicole Carstensen, sales associate for Mott & Chase who worked on the deal.

The home was sold by Jacqueline Cournoyer, trustee of the Jaqueline Cournoyer Trust, and it was bought by Pamela McKinley, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, a public record filed recently with the town. Cournoyer owned the property for at least 28 years.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.