Single-family home in North Kingstown sells for $1.6M

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A Cape Cod-style single-family home sold recently for $1.6 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The 933 Gilbert Stuart Road property was sold by Scott E. McDonald and Kathryn W. McDonald, trustees of the McDonald Revocable Trust, according to public records filed on Sept. 2.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was sold to James Cielinski and Susan Cielinski, property records show.

Made with western red cedar, the home is built on 3.65 acres, with an oversized patio, a fireplace and views of the water, a garage and a small in-law residence attached to the 4,144-square-foot main house. The first-floor suite is designed as a traditional Japanese-style tatami room with shoji screens leading out to a garden.

