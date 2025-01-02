Single-story brick home on East Side of Providence sells for $2.61M

PROVIDENCE – A 5,900-square-foot mid-century residence on Blackstone Boulevard on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.61 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller.

The 400 Blackstone Blvd. home contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

The single-story, red-brick home features an open floor plan and a primary suite with its own en suite bath, dressing area and private home office, the real estate firm said.

The open layout of the home creates a seamless flow from the dining room, with its domed ceiling, to the custom kitchen and to the adjacent walnut-paneled family room, with built-in storage features and a wet bar, Compass Providence said.

The living room includes high ceilings, a travertine fireplace and French doors opening to a private backyard and patio. The home, constructed in 1958, comes with 0.26 acres of land, according to public records.

Other highlights of the home include a first-floor laundry room; a redesigned lower level, now with a media room and home gym; and an attached two-car garage, according to Compass Providence.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.45 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, the land accounted for $424,500 of the property’s value.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Carla Menard, of Keller Williams Coastal.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Kevin Chase and Courtney Chase, of Providence, and it was purchased by Sara Kasen and Scott Kasen, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.