SINKING SPIRITS: PBN survey: Slowed supply chains, inflation, labor shortage are sapping optimism

By
-
STRENUOUS SUMMER: Brad Marthens, who co-owns The Atlantic Inn on Block Island with his wife, Anne, had to cut room rates to help fill vacancies and didn’t have enough staff to open the inn’s restaurant daily until August, something he is usually able to start doing in June. PBN PHOTO/K. CURTIS
STRENUOUS SUMMER: Brad Marthens, who co-owns The Atlantic Inn on Block Island with his wife, Anne, had to cut room rates to help fill vacancies and didn’t have enough staff to open the inn’s restaurant daily until August, something he is usually able to start doing in June. PBN PHOTO/K. CURTIS
There’s only so long you can keep your chin up. After a 2½-year battle against health and economic devastation, Rhode Island companies have been beaten down, according to Providence Business News’ Summer 2022 Business Survey. Indeed, less than half of the business owners and executives who responded to the biannual survey predict a sunnier future…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display