Six awarded for excellence at Westerly Hospital

WESTERLY – Six Westerly Hospital employees were recognized this month during a virtual ceremony organized by Connecticut-based L+M Healthcare. Both Westerly Hospital and L+M Healthcare are owned by Yale New Haven Health.

Award ceremonies took place at Westerly Hospital and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn., with winners named in five categories.

In Westerly, the recipients of the Nightingale Award, an annual honor for nurses who excel at their jobs, were Bethany Gingerella and Melanie Bowdy, both registered nurses.

Ashley Izzi, a mental health counselor, received the Interprofessional Collaboration Award, and registered nurse Jessica Williams earned the Rising Star Award, which is given to nurses with less than two years of experience who are already standing out.

The Sunflower Award, an honor that recognizes hospital staff who show both creativity and compassion when caring for patients, was presented to Lisa McKenna, a certified nursing assistant.

Antoinette “Toni” Gears, a registered nurse, received the DAISY Award, an international recognition for nurses who have shown extraordinary compassion in their care for a patient and family members.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.