Six more COVID-19 deaths in R.I.; cases increase by 27

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 27 on Tuesday, to 16,853, and six more deaths from the virus were reported, the R.I. Department of Health said on Wednesday.
Deaths due to COVID-19 now total 956 in the state.
With 1,829 tests conducted on Tuesday, the positive test rate was 1.47%. There have been 244,215 tests administered in the state to date.
People hospitalized in Rhode Island because of COVID-19 numbered 69, a decrease of five from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care units and 11 are on ventilators.
To date, 1,638 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Rhode Island hospitals.
Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com.
