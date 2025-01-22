Six R.I. chefs, 2 restaurants named James Beard Award semifinalists

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Six Rhode Island chefs and two restaurants were named semifinalists Wednesday for the 2025 James Beard Awards, also known as the “Oscars of the Food World.” “For 35 years, the James Beard Awards have stood as a testament to American food culture and its exceptional talent. What began as a celebration of culinary

“For 35 years, the James Beard Awards have stood as a testament to American food culture and its exceptional talent. What began as a celebration of culinary achievement has evolved into a platform leading chefs and the broader culinary industry towards a new standard of excellence,” Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said in a statement. “As we mark this milestone, we are committed to our vision of a vibrant independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture, community and economy; and drives towards a better food system.”

Nikhil Naiker of NIMKI at 51 Courtland St., who was named a semifinalist for Emerging Chef.

Robert Anderozzi of Pizza Marvin at 468 Wickenden St., also a nominee in 2024; Subat Dilmurat of Jahunger at 333 Wickenden St.; Sky Haneul Kim of Gift Horse at 272 Westminster St.; and Derek Wagner of Nicks on Broadway at 500 Broadway were each named a semifinalist for Best Chef: Northeast.

Oberlin at 266 Westminster St. was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant and Persimmon at 99 Hope St., which features vegetarian dishes, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards celebrate excellence across all types of dining experiences, from fine dining to casual establishments, and are one of several recognition programs of the awards. This year’s field has been expanded, with a focus on beverages and introducing three new categories: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

“This year brings renewed energy to the Restaurant and Chef Awards, as we shine a spotlight on the exciting talent shaping American food culture as well as beverage, which is a focus for us,” Dawn Padmore, vice president of awards for the James Beard Foundation, said in a statement.

Restaurant and chef award nominees will be announced on April 2 and the winners will be named at an awards ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Both restaurants and five of the six chefs who were named semifinalists are located in Providence, with Nick Rabar of Honeybird Kitchen & Cocktails at 330 Massasoit Ave. in East Providence being the lone Rhode Island semifinalist not located in Providence. Rabar was named as a semifinalist for Best Chef: Northeast. Providence semifinalists include: