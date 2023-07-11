Six R.I. companies among Newsweek’s best workplaces

PROVIDENCE – Six Rhode Island companies are among Newsweek magazine’s 2023 list of best workplaces in America.

The national news magazine and its data partner, business and data researcher Plan A insights Group, identified the top 1,000 companies in America based on a large employer survey for companies that have at least 1,000 workers. The evaluation and scoring was based on company familiarity, target group, company valuation, which included company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce and media monitoring.

The Rhode Island companies that made the America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 list were:

A&H Manufacturing , the Johnston company which employs between 1,000 and 4,999 people and has revenue between $250 million and $500 million, according to the report, earned four stars.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co., the Lincoln-based global company which employs 13,785 and posted a revenue of $2.8 billion, according to PBN's 2023 Book of Lists, received 5 stars.

Citizens Financial Inc., the Providence-based company which employs 4,500 in PBN's 2023 Book of Lists and has revenues between $5 billion and $15 billon, according to Newsweek, received 5 stars.

FM Global, the Johnston-based insurance services/underwriting company which employs between 5,000 and 19,999 workers and has revenue between $5 billion and $10 billion, according to the report, received five stars.

Health Concepts, the Providence-based health care services company based which employs between 1,000 and 4,999 workers and has revenue between $100 million and $250 million according to the report, received 4 stars.

Textron Inc., the Providence-based publicly traded aviation company which employs between 20,000 to 99,999 according to the report and posted revenue of $12.8 billion in 2022 received 4 and a half stars.