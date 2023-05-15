SkillsRI launches technical support program through RI Small Business HUB

PROVIDENCE – Skills for Rhode Island’s Future has officially launched the RI Rebounds Technical Assistance Program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday along with state and business leaders.

Administered through the RI Small Business HUB, eligible small businesses can apply to receive up to $10,000 for individualized support from local vendors to help stabilize, strengthen and scale their business.

The maximum allowable amount a vendor can contract is $100,000. Vendors were compiled by the R.I. Commerce Corp. in March during the first phase of the technical assistance program.

The program is funded through Rhode Island’s allocation of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund and managed by the R.I. Commerce Corp.

“As I always say, Rhode Island has momentum. The technical assistance program will offer small businesses the tools they need to build on that momentum and come out of these pandemic years stronger than ever before,” McKee said in a statement. “This program is an excellent resource, and I encourage our small business community to apply today.”

Examples of technical assistance include:

Accounting and bookkeeping.

Legal advice and services.

Marketing, communications, branding and public relations.

Customer data and user experience analytics.

Strategic and business planning.

Human resources and payroll services.

Information and computer technology.

Website development support.

Business funding pitch and grant writing.

Supply chain and procurement.

E-commerce.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to small business assistance. Every business operation is unique, and this program allows us to offer business owners the resources that best fit their needs,” R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner said in a statement. “This type of flexible support will truly help prepare small businesses in our state for the next phase of their growth and enhance their resilience.”