Skypath Security moves into Greenwich Mills, forges lease agreement

EAST GREENWICH – Skypath Security Inc., a company that outfits schools and other facilities with a mobile app that sends real-time data to first responders, recently moved into The Greenwich Mills business complex.

The security tech outfit leased a portion of the first floor of Building 2 at The Greenwich Mills, located at 42 Ladd St. in East Greenwich, bordering the town line of Warwick in the Hill and Harbour District, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the business complex and negotiated the lease.

“Skypath joins the Greenwich Mills with plans to grow into nearly 19,000 square feet very quickly with its existing pipeline of clients,” Sweeney Real Estate said in its announcement of the lease deal.

Skypath Security, which was founded in 2017 and is led by David Paolo, was previously located at 1350 Division Road in West Warwick, according to the company’s profile on Crunchbase, a website that tracks businesses and provides investment analytics.

Skypath Security provides mobile software that it calls the “Mobile Defense Platform,” which allows schools, retail stores and other facilities the ability to upload and mark up floor plans and communicate with first responders in the event of an emergency to provide them with location data for building occupants, according to the company’s website.

Thomas O. Sweeney, the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors-certified Realtor behind Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, personally represented The Greenwich Mills in the lease deal, according to the firm.

The Greenwich Mills comprises two industrial mill buildings, spanning a total of more than 100,000 square feet, with nearly 7,500 square feet of office space that currently remains available, according to Sweeney.

The historic mill properties were renovated in 2005, and the two buildings are currently home to tenants such as Hill & Harbour Title, Blazing Editions, Active Data Solutions and Regal Consulting Group, the commercial real estate firm said.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.