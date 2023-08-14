Slater Hospital partners with Boy Scouts to offer campers, staff mental health support at Camp Yawgoog

HOPKINTON – The Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America has partnered with the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital to provide mental health services for campers and young adult staff members at Camp Yawgoog in Hopkinton this summer.

Six clinical psychologists from Slater have agreed to be available to offer support for any time of the day for one week each while the overnight camp is in session, which runs from late June to late August.

The hospital staffers who have agreed to volunteer their services are Katherine McPhillips, Nadia McGovern, Gregory O’Rourke, Alison Longo, Elizabeth Brissette and Kayla Debigare.

The National Camp Accreditation Program introduced new standards in 2023 that included a recommendation for all Boy Scouts of America organizations to provide mental, emotional and social health support. Members of the Narragansett Council and Slater say they have been discussing since January how to meet these standards.

“The Narragansett Council is always looking for ways to expand how we support our Scouts’ development as future leaders in their community, and that includes their emotional health and growth,” said Tim McCandless, CEO of the Narragansett Council. “Our pilot partnership with Eleanor Slater Hospital ensures that our campers and young adult staff at Yawgoog have the resources they need to navigate any challenges that may arise while they are away from home.”

The idea for the collaboration initially came from Eleanor Slater staff members, some of whom are former Scouts. The partnership was then created after hospital team members pitched their idea to the Narragansett Council.

“Eleanor Slater Hospital is glad to launch this pilot with the Narragansett Council to put the expertise of our talented teams to good use,” said Brett Johnson, CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital.