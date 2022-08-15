SmartAsset: R.I. 3rd best in nation for women’s health care

PROVIDENCE – Women in Rhode Island have the best access to health care in the nation, according to a new study.

The Ocean State, which ranked No. 3 overall in a SmartAsset study analyzing women’s health care across the U.S., also has the lowest percentage of uninsured women at 3.84%.

SmartAsset says it compiled the rankings in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to deny abortion as a federal right, and to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, which in June found that about 1 in 7 women reported being in poorer health.

“Currently, abortion in the state is legal,” the study said. “Rhode Island offers both family medical leave and school-related parental leave. Women in the state also have access to roughly 41.05 obstetricians and gynecologists per 10,000 women, which is the fifth-highest amount for this metric.”

- Advertisement -

Massachusetts was ranked No. 2 overall, while Hawaii was ranked best in the nation.

Connecticut and New Hampshire were ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

SmartAsset analyzed data relating to access to care, affordability, and general health and well-being to put together its rankings.

Most of the data is from 2020 and was compiled from a range of resources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Kaiser Family Foundation, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator and the Health Resources & Services Administration.

The full study can be found here.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.