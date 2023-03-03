Smiley names Joe Mulligan as Providence director of planning

PROVIDENCE – Joe Mulligan, a longtime presence in the greater Boston area’s planning sphere, has been appointed director of planning for the city of Providence, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Thursday.

Mulligan has more than 30 years of experience in planning, design and construction, according to the city’s announcement. Most recently, Mulligan worked with the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority to coordinate transit-oriented development initiatives, and previously worked in the city of Boston and Boston Redevelopment Agency on large-scale capital improvement projects.

In a statement, Mulligan said that Providence “is truly a world-class city, and I am excited to get to work enhancing it as a destination to live in and enjoy.

“Mayor Smiley has a bright vision for making Providence one of the best-run cities in America, and that includes making it easier to build in the city while keeping the integrity of our communities intact,” he continued. “I am confident that the team he has pulled together is the right one for this challenging but exciting work.”

- Advertisement -

Mulligan replaces former planning director Bonnie Nickerson, who left the role in January after eight years with the city, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Robert Azar, who will remain with the Planning Department as deputy director, filled the position in the interim.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.