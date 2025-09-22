Smiley reaffirms Providence’s policy not to assist ICE with executive order

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Monday issued an executive order codifying an existing city policy that prohibits police officers from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on immigration prosecution or arrests that don’t involve a federal criminal warrant.

Titled “A Safe Providence for All,” the order states

the department “will remain a locally controlled law enforcement agency," will never ask for a person's immigration status, and will continue to be required to wear their standard uniform or authorized business attire.

Masks or protective equipment are allowed "for health or safety reasons" but not "for the purposes of concealing identity."

The executive order also "urges" federal law enforcement personnel operating in the city to be in official uniform, wear body cameras, and clearly display the name of the agency they work for.

In early September the Providence External Review Authority issued a report alleging that

Providence police had aided ICE

personnel during the apprehension of alleged MS-13 gang member Ivan Rene Mendoza-Meza

Wanted on a civil detainer, Mendoza-Meza had illegally reentered the U.S. multiple times and was out on bond for a 2023 conviction tied to fentanyl and cocaine distribution, according to ICE.

The Providence Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3 disputed the report, calling its findings “trash.”

PROVIDENCE –"We are a city of immigrants, and we are better for it," said Smiley during a press conference in City Hall. "The Providence police department should not and will not serve as immigration officers."Deriding what he called "the hateful and cruel politics" of the Trump administration, Smiley said there has been a "degrading situation" in recent weeks, with federal agents moving from more targeted actions to a "mass and unidentified enforcement" strategy. "Our policies haven't changed," he said. "We hope to urge change with federal law enforcement."by setting up perimeters, moving crowds, gathering intelligence, and providing tactical direction to ICE agents.