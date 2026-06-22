Smiley signs off on Providence’s $635.7M FY27 budget with no tax increase

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MAYOR BRETT P. Smiley signed Providence’s $635.7 million fiscal 2027 budget on Monday, maintaining city services without a tax increase. / PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley signed the $635.7 million fiscal 2027 budget, finalizing a spending plan that maintains city services without a tax increase while boosting funding for emergency housing relief, public safety, schools and neighborhood programs. Smiley signed the budget on Monday at the Mount Hope Community Center, one of several community organizations

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