Smiley signed the budget on Monday at the Mount Hope Community Center, one of several community organizations slated to receive increased support under the plan.

“Today is about celebrating and putting our budget to work for the people of Providence,” Smiley said. “By signing this budget at Mount Hope Community Center, we are highlighting the important role safe, accessible gathering places play in strengthening Providence and showing how this budget will directly benefit our city.”

The budget includes funding for emergency housing relief, public libraries, infrastructure improvements, cultural programming and climate resiliency initiatives.

It also establishes a new Cultural Festivals Fund to help event organizers cover permitting and public safety costs, along with $77,000 for winter storm response improvements and $17,700 for property alert technology designed to notify owners when changes are made to property records.

Providence Public Schools will receive $152.2 million under the spending plan as the district prepares for a return to local control.

The City Council approved the budget June 18 following weeks of hearings and amendments, with Ways and Means Committee Chairman Miguel Sanchez crediting councilors and city finance officials for shaping the final spending plan.

“I want to thank my fellow councilors, as well as the Finance Department, for making a difficult job as straightforward as possible,” Sanchez said.

Alongside the operating budget, the city also submitted an updated five-year capital improvement plan that includes a proposed $26.5 million bond for parks, streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure projects.