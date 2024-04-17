Smiley unveils $598.6M city budget, vows ‘a new culture in City Hall’

By
-
PROVIDENCE MAYOR Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday presented his annual budget address to the City Council, proposing to keep property taxes level while expanding basic city services. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday presented a $598.6 million budget for fiscal year 2025, a 3% increase that targets investments in housing, infrastructure resiliency, public safety and education. While there is no increase in commercial property taxes, the budget includes one of the recommendations from a special commission that the city create

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR