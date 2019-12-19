Smith Hill CDC to use $100K grant
to provide apartments for young adults

By
-
THE SMITH HILL Community Development Corp. has received a $100,000 grant from the Housing Ministries of New England that will allow it to provide affordable housing for young adults.

PROVIDENCE – Affordable housing for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations – children who are transitioning out of foster care at age 18, or who have been incarcerated or are homeless – will be created in Smith Hill through a $100,000 grant obtained by the Smith Hill Community Development Corp.

The nonprofit has a mission of providing home ownership and affordable rentals in the Smith Hill and Wanskuck neighborhoods.

Announcement of the grant by the Housing Ministries of New England was made on Monday. The money is earmarked for 26 units.

According to the nonprofit Corporation for Supportive Housing, young adults 18 to 24 years old are the largest growing homeless population in the U.S.

In Rhode Island, this population needs 325 apartments alone. The Smith Hill CDC “Cornerstone” project will provide 26 units.

