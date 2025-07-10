Smithfield home sells for $1.05M in town’s highest residential property sale of 2025

SMITHFIELD – A 3,800-square-foot colonial with 1.84 acres of land and views of a pond recently sold for $1.05 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the town for 2025, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 66 Tarklin Road home contains a total of 10 rooms, including four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Surrounded by trees and overlooking a pond, the home comes with a three-season sunroom and a 300-square-foot deck, according to the real estate firm.

The two-story home features hardwood floors throughout, along with a recently updated kitchen, dining room, living room, office, and a family room with a large fireplace and lofted ceilings, according to Residential Properties.

- Advertisement -

Located on the second floor, the home’s primary suite comes with a private bathroom.

The walls of the home recently received a fresh coat of paint, and the bedrooms were updated prior to the sale, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Smithfield assessors in 2025 as being worth $906,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The Geddes/Dupuis Team at Residential Properties represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Michael Veltri, of Century 21 Limitless PRG.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Steven and Deanna Forgette, of Smithfield, and it was purchased by David Crudele and Ashley Levesque.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.