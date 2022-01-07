NWS: Snowstorm ‘overperformed,’ especially in northern R.I.

PROVIDENCE – A winter storm that moved swiftly through the state on Friday hit hardest in northern Rhode Island, where the National Weather Service said it “overperformed” expectations, including 12 inches recorded in Burrillville.

Much of the rest of the state saw between 5-8 inches of total snowfall. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph and slippery road conditions were expected throughout the afternoon that could affect the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Other than potentially dangerous driving conditions statewide, the storm was not expected to cause widespread power outages. Some schools shifted to remote learning, while some businesses and government offices delayed openings or starting times for employees.

State officials on Thursday said the R.I. Department of Transportation was well-prepared for the storm.

- Advertisement -

DOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said the state has 150 trucks equipped with plows and salting equipment to treat the roads. He added the DOT could also tap 300 private vendors to help with plowing, if needed.

“We have an adequate number of plows and drivers to handle the storm,” he said.

(UPDATES throughout with latest snowfall, comment from National Weather Service.)