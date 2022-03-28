Sober St. Patrick’s event offers support, celebration for those in recovery

WEST WARWICK – An alcohol and substance-free St. Patrick’s Day brunch held by the Health Equity Zone in West Warwick drew more than 50 people in recovery.

Participants got to eat for free before attending the town’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“We’re thrilled that this year’s Sober St. Patrick’s Day had such a great turnout,” said Angel Schultz, HEZ community organizer. “Now that it’s safer to celebrate, I think opening a sober space to the community to celebrate is something we’ve needed since the start of the pandemic.”

The event was held in partnership with Thundermist Health Center, Anchor Recovery, Kent County Prevention Coalition, the Parent Support Network of Rhode Island, and West Warwick Fire Department.

- Advertisement -

According to a Brown University study cited by Thundermist, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are high on the list of occasions that high school and college students are introduced to binge drinking.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.