Social Enterprise Greenhouse opens applications for fall programming

PROVIDENCE – Entrepreneurs can now apply to Social Enterprise Greenhouse’s fall 2023 programming, with applications for Ideator, Incubator and Impact Accelerator programs open through Aug. 9.

This year, the programs are being offered on a “pay what you can” basis due to ongoing challenges for startups and in the interest of equity, according to Social Enterprise Greenhouse; typically, enrollment in the Ideator program costs $200, while the Incubator and Impact Accelerator enrollment fees are each $500.

The organization’s Ideator program runs for six weeks, from Sept. 7 to Nov. 16, and provides support for early-stage startups or concepts, including entrepreneurs with products or services that haven’t been vetted or tested yet and those who are new to social impact.

The Incubator program, which runs from Sept. 7-Nov. 30, is geared toward entrepreneurs who have a defined product, service and intended impact and past experience in the area they’re attempting to address.

The Impact Accelerator, held in partnership with Brown University, runs from Sept. 7-Dec. 7. The program provides its cohort with priority access to Social Enterprise Greenhouse’s loan fund, one-on-one coaching and other networking and workshop opportunities. Eligible participants should have “some early traction,” an established legal entity and existing customers or beneficiaries, according to Social Enterprise Greenhouse guidelines.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.