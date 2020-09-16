Sojourner House receives $550K grant to house assault victims

PROVIDENCE – Sojourner House Inc. has received a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women to help fund the organization’s Traditional Housing Program.

The program, the Justice Department said, offers aid to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and those who need transitional housing or other housing assistance due to their victimization.

The funds, according to Sojourner House’s application, will provide housing and supportive services for such victims and the project will help clients for between six and 24 months.

The grant received by Sojourner House is in addition to the $499,998 grant the nonprofit received in August from the Justice Department to help the organization provide housing for human-trafficking victims.

