Some doubt lingers over Learn365RI initiative

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

In Newport, Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong sees all the ingredients for student success – not just within the school system and among students but in the broader community’s offerings. Still, the dots aren’t connecting, he says. The district struggles with chronic absenteeism, with almost a third of its students in elementary school meeting this designation.…