Some economists think the pandemic-fueled national recession lasted just two months, ending in April 2020. Do you believe the recession has ended in Rhode Island?

By
-
THE NATIONAL RECESSION that broke out with onset of the pandemic officially ended in April 2020, making it the shortest downturn on record, according to the committee of economists that determines when recessions begin and end. / AP FILE PHOTO/RICH PEDRONCELLI
The National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee on July 19 said the pandemic-fueled national recession lasted just two months, ending in April 2020. The NBER said April 2020 is when the economy reached its lowest point in terms of jobs and output. The economy began to rebound the following month, the committee…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display