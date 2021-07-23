Some economists think the pandemic-fueled national recession lasted just two months, ending in April 2020. Do you believe the recession has ended in Rhode Island?

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

The National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee on July 19 said the pandemic-fueled national recession lasted just two months, ending in April 2020. The NBER said April 2020 is when the economy reached its lowest point in terms of jobs and output. The economy began to rebound the following month, the committee…