Somerset Farms in Lincoln sells for $1.23M

LINCOLN – A custom-built, single-level home on a property known as Somerset Farms recently sold for $1.23 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 8 Steeple Lane home features hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows. It also comes with a raised patio, an 800-square-foot in-ground swimming pool and a 300-square-foot cabana.

The home, which was built in 2001 and stands on a 2.5-acre lot, contains three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The living room can be warmed with its gas fireplace, and the nearby chef’s kitchen features granite countertops and some of the latest, cutting-edge cooking appliances, according to Residential Properties.

The home’s primary suite boasts a newly renovated spa-like bathtub, with a marble walk-in shower and dual sinks. The finished lower level includes a full bar, a home gym area, a media room, a second full kitchen and a bathroom.

The property also features a sunroom, which opens up to a stone patio with a built-in chimney and pizza oven, along with an outdoor bar area, according to Residential Properties.

While it sold for $1.23 million, the property was most recently valued by Lincoln assessors in 2023 as being worth $630,600, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sale ranks among the top five highest sales in Lincoln in 2023 as of early October, according to Residential Properties, citing data collected by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Public records about the transaction were not immediately available through the Lincoln Town Clerk’s online database of property sales. The home was owned by Francelina Soares and Manuel Soares since at least 2002, according to the database.

