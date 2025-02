Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – For the first time in 65 years, the communities of Taunton, Freetown, New Bedford, Middleboro and Fall River will have passenger rail service to Boston. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced on Feb. 7 that South Coast Rail passenger service will begin on March 24, pending final approval from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced on Feb. 7 that South Coast Rail passenger service will begin on March 24, pending final approval from the Federal Railroad Administration. One-way tickets to Boston will cost $12.25 full fare and $6 for reduced fare.

“The people of Taunton, Freetown, New Bedford, Middleboro and Fall River have been waiting for passenger rail service for far too long,” said Mass. Gov. Maura T. Healey. “General Manager [Phillip] Eng and his team aren’t kicking the can down the road – they're delivering. We’re thrilled to soon be launching South Coast Rail service, which will make it easier for South Coast residents to get around the state, reduce congestion and spur economic development.”

The South Coast rail line extends the existing Middleborough/Lakeville line and will now be known as the Fall River/New Bedford Line.

There will be a total of 15 trips on the Fall River line and 17 trips on the New Bedford Line with a total of 32 trips between South Station and East Taunton.

A total of 26 trips between South Station in Boston and East Taunton will be run on the weekends. The MBTA said it anticipates trains to run every 70 minutes on weekdays and every two hours on the weekends.

“To everyone who thought the day would never arrive when passenger trains would run again between Fall River, New Bedford and Boston ... the day has finally come,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “South Coast Rail will create opportunities for affordable housing access, connect people to jobs, stimulate regional economies and encourage a shift from cars to public transportation.”

Late-night service will be offered to South Coast Rail stations, with the last train leaving Boston just before midnight.

In addition to direct service, there will also be shuttles operating between each terminus point and East Taunton Station.

All six stations on South Coast Rail were completed by September 2024, the MTBA said. Stations are fully accessible. Certificates of occupancy have also been given for the New Bedford Station and the Wamsutta Layover Facilities.

The MBTA said communities can expect to see more signage installed soon, including station posters, route maps and directional street signs.