SOUTH KINGSTOWN – South County Habitat for Humanity this week will work on a house under construction in South Kingstown, as part of an international effort to celebrate International Women Build Week.

The house in the Wakefield neighborhood will have more than 30 volunteers working on it.

The single-family, ranch-style home is off South Road.

The International Women Build Week is intended to highlight the global need for safe housing for women and their families. Lowe’s is the company partner in the effort.

