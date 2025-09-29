South County Health Cancer Center welcomes medical director, providers

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Dr. Gerald Colvin will return as director of the South County Health Cancer Center, the health system recently announced.

“I’m honored to return to South County Health and to lead this next chapter for our Cancer Center,” Colvin said. “Together with an outstanding team of oncology providers – many of whom I have had the privilege of working with before – we’ll continue building a program where patients have access to advanced medical, surgical and radiation oncology care close to home, supported by compassion every step of the way.”

Colvin will be joined by three additional medical oncology providers, meaning South County Health is now fully staffed with more permanent oncologists than at any point in the health system’s history.

New additions to the Cancer Center include Colvin, as medical director beginning in October; Dr. Griffin Reynolds, who is starting in November; Patricia Karwan, who has a doctor of nursing practice and is starting in December; and Heather Glenn, a family nurse practitioner beginning in January.

“These appointments reflect South County Health’s unwavering dedication and promise to provide comprehensive cancer care to our community,” said Aaron Robinson, South County Health CEO and president. “With Dr. Colvin returning to lead our program, and the additions of Dr. Reynolds, Patricia Karwan and Heather Glenn, we are now better equipped than ever to deliver advanced, permanent, community-based cancer care – a truly transformative moment for both our health system and the community we serve.”

As part of this growth, South County Health will open a new outpatient cancer clinic at the East Greenwich Medical and Wellness Center later this fall.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.